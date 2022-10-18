PIC: Billie Faiers reveals she has moved into her new home

Billie Faiers is celebrating!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex announced via social media this morning that she and her family have finally been able to move into their new home.

“WE MADE IT,” Billie exclaimed in her caption, alongside a photo of herself and her husband, Greg Shepherd, posing outside their new front door. “Three years in the making we have finally moved into our new home.”

“It sure has been a journey,” Billie continued. “Highs and lows and ALOT of arguments along the way,” she joked. “I can finally say it was worth it in the end.”

Billie went on to dish out a piece of advice for others who are waiting to move into their dream home. “the amount of times someone said that to me during this house build .. sometimes it felt impossible but it really does feel worth every minute,” she promised.

The mum-of-two also excitedly revealed that the family’s house journey will be showcased on the new series of their ITV reality show, Billie and Greg: The Family Diaries.

“We still have some work to complete, but it really is coming together and we will continue to share our crazy journey with you all and our next chapter on @familydiariesofficial and of course lots of house updates on our home account @homewiththesheps,” she noted.

Credit: Billie Faiers Instagram

Within her post, Billie shared a few snaps and photos of her two children – eight-year-old Nelly and five-year-old Arthur – already making themselves at home. “Two very excited children .. house tour coming soon apparently,” she joked.

Concluding her post, Billie made reference to the fact that she and Greg will be welcoming the fifth member of their family into the world at the end of this year. “Now time to get ready for baby no.3”, she teased. “Lots of love to everyone … Happy Tuesday”.

Many have taken to Billie’s comments section to congratulate her on the huge achievement.

“Amazing! Enjoy xx”, wrote Love Island star Amy Hart.

“Congratulations,” penned TV personality Denise van Outen.

“Yay,” commented fellow TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou. “so excited for you all x”

Congratulations to Billie and her family on their new home!