PIC: Beyoncé shares rare snap of her children from Halloween

Beyoncé has been fashionably late to the Halloween costume reveal!

In a rare treat to her fans, the Crazy In Love singer has shared the most adorable photo of herself, husband Jay-Z and their children.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 41-year-old posted a hilarious snap of the family-of-five kitted out in costumes for the recent Halloween festivities. The Carter-Knowles family dressed up as each character from Disney’s animated series The Proud Family.

Jay-Z embodied the role of Oscar Proud, and can be seen beaming down at his youngest daughter Rumi, as the five-year-old is dressed up as CeCe Proud.

Rumi’s twin brother Sir took on the costume of BeBe Proud, whilst 10-year-old Blue Ivy glowed as the main character of Penny Proud.

Meanwhile, mum Beyoncé embodied two characters! Fans can see double in the photo, as some clever editing showcases the Grammy superstar dressed up as both Trudy Proud and Suga Muma.

“Family every single day and night”, Beyoncé penned in her caption.

In her comments section, Beyoncé has received both applause for the family’s incredible costume idea, and hilarious reactions to her late timing when it comes to posting about Halloween.

“Halloween is officially on NOV. 3rd”, joked hair stylist Alonzo Arnold.

“Wait… you Suga Mama AND Trudy?? Lol I’m crying”, wrote model Ebonee Davis.

“When are y’all never not perfect”, praised writer Nick Lehmann.

Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z have been together since 2000. The pair eventually got married in 2008 in a beautifully lavish ceremony in Jay-Z’s New York penthouse.

They welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy, in January 2012, and their fans were subsequently delighted when Beyoncé gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi in June 2017.

We’ll forgive Queen Bey for revealing her Halloween costumes so late – they were worth the wait!