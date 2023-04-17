Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Phillip Schofield has returned to This Morning, after a few weeks of absence.

The 61-year-old chose to stay off-air after his brother Timothy was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy for three years.

Upon his return to his presenting role on This Morning, Phillip decided to start off his first show back by thanking the crew for their support.

"I'd just like to say, it is really lovely to be back. I have missed the show and everyone here,” he stated.

Phillip then went on to directly address the viewers of This Morning. "And also to you, I wanted to say thank you for your kind messages and support which were really appreciated,” he praised.

“Thank you very much indeed. On with the show… Shall we?" he prompted fellow presenter Rochelle Humes.

This is the first time that Phillip has spoken live about his brief departure from This Morning.

A few days after his brother was convicted, the presenter released a statement condemning his sibling’s actions.

"My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. I hope that their privacy will now be respected,” Phillip said at the time.

"If any crime had ever been confessed to me by my brother, I would have acted immediately to protect the victim and their family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts,” he continued.

Phillip concluded his statement with one final message: "As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."

Sadly, Phillip’s long-awaited return to the daytime show has coincided with the absence of his friend and co-host Holly Willoughby.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, Holly announced that she would not be on air with This Morning at all this week.

"Hi… just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have Shingles,” the 42-year-old explained in a written note.

“I'll be back as soon as I'm better,” she promised.