Petmania issues appeal to support rescue animals this festive season

Petmania, Ireland’s leading pet care retailer, is highlighting the incredible work of animal rescue centers across the country.

With thousands of rescue pets waiting for their forever homes, Petmania’s 2024 Pet Rescue and Adoption Report highlights the critical need for adoption, donations, and support to help these animals thrive.

The report reveals that adoption rates are at an all-time high, with 84% of pet owners bringing a rescue animal into their homes in the last five years, and over a quarter welcoming multiple pets.

But there are still challenges, particularly for older pets (41% aged 8+) as they often struggle to find homes. There are also difficulties for the 29% of rescue pets needing veterinary care or medication post-adoption.

Petmania are encouraging the public to make a difference during the festive season by participating in its in-store collection drive. Donations of essentials such as food, treats, cat litter, and beds are always welcomed at your local Petmania store.

In addition to its efforts, Petmania have proudly announced a donation of its own-brand dog food, Naturewell, to animal rescue centers. The donation, totaling 120 packs (1,800kg) and valued at €2,638, will be distributed among six rescue centers: OSPCA in Tullamore, Roscommon SPCA, Laois SPCA in Portlaoise, ASH Animal Rescue in Carlow, North West SPCA (Sligo or Westport, TBC) and DEEL Animal Rescue in Limerick.

The Petmania team is encouraging members of the public to make a difference this Christmas. From adopting a pet to donating or volunteering at local rescue centers, there are many ways to support the cause. It’s been discovered that 94% of pet owners have expressed willingness to donate to rescue efforts, meaning the potential for making an impact is huge.

Emily Miller, Marketing Manager at Petmania, commented, “The Christmas season is the perfect time to reflect on the unconditional love that rescue pets bring to our lives. Every adoption, every donation, and every volunteer hour makes a lasting difference in the lives of these animals”.

Take action this festive season by visiting local shelters, consider adoption, or contribute through donations or volunteering. The 2024 Pet Rescue and Adoption Report, based on a survey of 943 pet owners and 38 rescue centers, offers a comprehensive look at Ireland’s evolving pet adoption landscape.

