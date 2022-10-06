Peter Mark launches annual Petermarkathon in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation

Peter Mark today announced the 2022 Petermarkathon, an annual fundraising event which will take place in Peter Mark salons nationwide from 24th to the 31st October. This year the team will be raising vital funds for the Irish Heart Foundation, as part of its ‘Her Heart Matters’ campaign.

The Irish Heart Foundation is the national charity for the prevention of heart disease and stroke in Ireland. More than 4,000 women in Ireland die from heart disease and stroke each year. In fact, cardiovascular disease kills six times as many women in Ireland as breast cancer. From about the age of 40, a woman’s risk of heart disease and stroke increases as she moves into menopause. The ‘Her Heart Matters’ campaign aims to encourage women in their 40s, 50s and beyond to review their lifestyles and make vital, sustainable changes to improve their heart health.

To raise as much money as possible, each Peter Mark salon has been tasked with creating its own individual and unique way to raise money this year, so visitors to their local salon can expect pyjama parties, fancy dress, raffles, games and many other fun-filled events over the course of the weekend.

Commenting on the launch, Peter O’Rourke, CEO, Peter Mark said, “This is the 11th year of the Petermarkathon which is a highlight on the Peter Mark calendar and to date we are delighted to say that we have raised over €700,000 for Irish charities across the Island of Ireland. I am so proud of our team who put their heart and soul into this initiative every year. This year we want to go bigger and better than ever and we look forward to raising as much money as possible to support the important work of the Irish Heart Foundation.”

Dr Angie Brown, Consultant Cardiologist and Medical Director, Irish Heart Foundation said: “All of us in the Irish Heart Foundation are thrilled to have been chosen as Peter Mark’s charity partner for the 2022 Petermarkathon. This partnership will help raise awareness of heart disease and stroke amongst women, as well as raise vital funds so that we can continue to fight for women’s hearts and provide free expert prevention and support programmes to women nationwide.”

To find the location of your nearest Peter Mark salon, see www.petermark.ie

For more information on Irish Heart Foundation’s Her Heart Matters click here.