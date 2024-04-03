Peter Andre & wife Emily announce arrival of third child together

Peter Andre has become a dad again!

The Mysterious Girl singer has announced the arrival of his fifth child, his third with his wife Emily MacDonagh. The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.

Peter and Emily already share two children together – 10-year-old Amelia and seven-year-old son Theo – along with Peter's two older children, Junior (18) and Princess (16).

Proud dad Peter took to social media to confirm the arrival of his little one. On his Instagram page, the 51-year-old posted an adorable picture of him and Emily at the hospital with their bundle of joy.

In the caption of the post, he penned, “Just minutes old……We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy”.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier. Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help !”.

Andre added, “Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading”.

Peter and Emily initially announced their pregnancy news on October 12 of last year. At the time, the couple posted a selfie of themselves, showcasing Emily holding up a strip of sonograms.

“We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited, so are we,” Peter wrote.

In an interview with OK! in January, Emily opened up about the one concern she had with welcoming another newborn.

“I love my sleep and so does Pete, so fingers crossed it’s another baby like Millie. She slept so well. But we’ll work it out, we always do,” the 34-year-old explained.

Emily also noted how the pair’s children “all learn from each other” and that Amelia “loves having a big sister”.

"Princess is able to say, 'I remember going through that when I was your age' and explains how she tackled things. Getting different perspectives on things from their siblings, not just parents, is great,” Emily added.