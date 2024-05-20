Peter Andre shares sweet nickname he calls daughter Arabella

Peter Andre has shared an update on his newest arrival.

The Mysterious Girl singer welcomed his daughter Arabella into the world with his wife Emily in April.

After Arabella’s birth, Peter and Emily spoke openly about their struggles to decide on a name for her, and finally revealed the sweet moniker they chose for her a month after her arrival.

In a new update on his newborn, Peter has admitted that he ‘still hasn’t called Arabella by her name’, instead using an adorable nickname for her.

While writing in his OK! column, Andre revealed that even though her moniker suits her, he calls her ‘bubba’.

Peter explained, “Arabella is now seven weeks old – where has the time gone? I still haven’t called Arabella by her name. I absolutely love it and she really suits it – but I still call her “bubba””.

“As for sleeping, night and day are blurring into one at the moment. Ems is definitely getting less sleep than me because of the breast-feeding but we try to split the nights as much as possible”.

The 51-year-old went on to reveal that he and his wife hope to enjoy a date night together by stating, “Emily and I are hoping for a little date night soon but our focus is just on the kids at the moment”.

“With all five of them living in the house – they all have different demands. It’s busy, but I wouldn’t change it for the world”.

As well as having baby Arabella, Peter and Emily share 10-year-old Amelia and seven-year-old Theo together.

Peter is also a dad to 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior, from his previous relationship with Katie Price.

When announcing her daughter’s name to the world earlier this month, Peter confessed, “I think you’ve chosen a beautiful name @dr_emily_official. Arabella Rose Andréa. I LOVE it. and I love her.. and you of course:)”.