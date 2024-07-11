Peter Andre pays cute tribute to wife Emily on wedding anniversary

It’s Peter Andre’s wedding anniversary!

The Mysterious Girl singer is celebrating nine years of marriage today (July 11) with his wife, doctor Emily MacDonagh.

The couple have since gone on to welcome three children together – Amelia (10), Theo (7), and three-month-old baby Arabella – alongside Peter’s two older children, Junior (19) and Princess (17).

Now, in honour of their ninth wedding anniversary, Peter has taken the opportunity to pay a special tribute to his wife.

Earlier today, the 51-year-old took to Instagram to unveil a beautiful video montage of the happy couple. The sweet video showcases clips from their wedding day in Devon, interspersed with selfie snaps of Peter and Emily from throughout their relationship.

“9 years of marriage to a one of a kind, beautiful soul,” Peter gushed at the beginning of his caption.

“I really would be ‘Lost without you’,” he continued, referencing the Robin Thicke song that he chose to use for his montage.

“Happy anniversary Emily. A beautiful wife, an incredible mother,” Peter concluded.

Emily has since responded to her husband’s heartfelt message in his comments section, as she wrote: “Awww I love this!!! Love you.”

Many of Peter’s 1.9M followers have also taken to his post to express their own well-wishes to the lovebirds.

“Aww beautiful video… Happy anniversary to you & Emily,” one fan penned.

“Happy anniversary have a wonderful day celebrating,” another commented.

Peter and Emily’s wedding anniversary comes just three months after the birth of their third child together.

On April 3, the proud parents took to social media to announce that they had welcomed their baby girl the day before.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier,” they exclaimed at the time.

After deliberating their daughter’s name, Peter and Emily confirmed one month later that they had decided on Arabella Rose Andréa.