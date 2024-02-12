Peter Andre opens up about wife Emily’s ‘toughest pregnancy yet’

Peter Andre has been opening up about his wife Emily’s pregnancy.

Peter and Emily announced the wonderful news that they were expecting their third child together, Peter’s fifth, back in October.

Emily and Peter already share 10-year-old Millie and seven-year-old Theo together, while Peter is also dad to 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior from his previous relationship with Katie Price.

In a new update, where Andre admitted he’ll ‘always look out for his wife’, Peter spoke about Emily’s ‘toughest pregnancy’ to date.

While writing in his OK! Column, the 50-year-old revealed, “We’re a matter of months away from welcoming our newest family member – how exciting!”.

“Emily mentioned on Lorraine that this has been her toughest pregnancy and I can assure you all, I’ve been looking after her. She is a trooper though”.

He then admitted, “No matter how tough it gets, she just gets on with things but, as always, I’ll be sure to look out for her”.

Peter referenced his wife’s appearance on Lorraine, where Emily revealed this pregnancy was ‘harder’.

Speaking on the chat show last week, the expectant mum explained, “It's been harder, I would say. I don't know if it's just because I'm a little bit older, or because I've got two other kids that I'm running around after”.

“It's definitely been a little bit more challenging, but I think that's to be expected. The more pregnancies you have, I guess, they get a bit more challenging, but I love it. It's such a precious time”.

Emily went on to say, “I can't believe it's coming to an end, I keep thinking, 'Oh my goodness, I need to really relish these last few weeks'”.

Mentioning her husband, Emily added, “He's so hands-on and he's making sure I don't carry anything and he's helping me up the stairs and all of those things”.