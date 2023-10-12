Peter Andre excitedly announces wife Emily’s pregnancy

Peter Andre is set to become a dad again!

Congratulations are in order for Peter and his wife Emily as they have revealed they are expecting their third child together.

The couple are already proud parents to six-year-old Theo and nine-year-old Amelia. The Mysterious Girl singer also shares 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter and Emily announced the wonderful news that they’re family is growing with a sweet snap shared to social media.

The 50-year-old and 33-year-old shared a joint post to Instagram of themselves smiling from ear to ear while Emily held up her ultrasound scans to the camera.

Peter captioned the post, “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024”.

“The kids are so excited. So are we”, he added.

Many famous faces rushed to the comments to congratulate Peter and Emily on their exciting news.

Strictly Come Dancing’s James Jordan wrote, “Such amazing news my friend – family is everything”.

“OMG yay”, penned Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright added, “Congratulations”.

Earlier this year, Peter spoke to Vicky Pattison on her The Secret To podcast about whether or not he and Emily could see themselves having more children in the future.

“Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I'm done and then I find myself having conversations with Em going, 'Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?”.

He added, “I can't even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don't know, it's just one of those things. It's just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don't know”.

Peter and Emily first met back in 2010, through Emily’s dad as he was Andre’s consultant for surgery.

The couple went on to tie the knot with a lavish ceremony surrounded by family and friends in Exeter back in 2015.

Congratulations again to Peter and Emily as they prepare for an exciting chapter in their lives together.