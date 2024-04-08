Peter Andre details update after welcoming birth of fifth child

Peter Andre has released his first update after becoming a father-of-five!

Last week, the Mysterious Girl singer announced that his wife Emily MacDonagh had given birth to his fifth child, his third with Emily.

The couple revealed that they have become parents to another baby girl, alongside their 10-year-old daughter Amelia and seven-year-old son Theo. Peter is also a dad to two older children – Princess (16) and Junior (18).

At the time of sharing the wonderful news, Peter admitted that both he and Emily were struggling to think of a name for their little one.

Now, almost a week on from her arrival, the 51-year-old proud dad has finally given an update on their progress.

In his weekly column with OK!, Peter chose to give a glimpse into newborn life.

“It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for – our newest arrival is here! We welcomed our beautiful baby girl on Tuesday 2 April,” he penned.

“We feel so overwhelmed right now, but mum and daughter are doing amazingly well. She weighed 7lb 3oz and is thankfully very healthy,” he continued, before confirming if they have since chosen a name for her.

“She still doesn’t have a name, but she’s as cute as a button. We are all absolutely in love!” he gushed.

“Our new baby has been spoiled with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo, who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier,” the reality star exclaimed.

Peter concluded his sweet update by writing: “My children are by far my proudest achievements – they are my whole life and this baby is a gift.”

When announcing his daughter’s birth last week, Peter took to Instagram to ask his 1.8M followers for name suggestions.

“Only thing is… She has no name yet. Help!” he confessed at the time.

Many fans then took the opportunity to submit their opinions.

“Andrea would be a beautiful tribute to Peter’s brother Andrew,” one follower replied.

“Miley would be a lovey name! It’s a mix up of Emily!” another added.