Peter Andre details how he is parenting baby Arabella differently

Peter Andre is adjusting to life as a father-of-five!

The reality star welcomed his fifth child, a baby girl named Arabella, into the world in April with his wife, doctor Emily MacDonagh.

The couple are also parents to Amelia (10) and Theo (7), while Peter is also a dad to his two older children, Junior (19) and Princess (17).

As he continues to enjoy the newborn phase, Peter has now been detailing the parenting changes that he has been making for his baby daughter.

In a recent interview with Heat Magazine, the 51-year-old confessed that he feels he “lost some moments” while raising Junior and Princess, and so he doesn't want to have the same experience with Arabella.

“I've always bonded with all my children, but with Arabella, I made sure I had some quality time with her from the day she was born,” Peter noted, adding that he has stopped working for the time being.

“I didn't want to miss the moments with Arabella that I lost with my other kids. More importantly, being at home has allowed me to spend more time with all the kids,” he explained.

Sharing a further glimpse into his home life, Peter revealed that his wife Emily has banned the children from using their phones at meal times, in a bid to allow the family to spend time together.

“It's a real bonding opportunity for us. Emily is quite strict about it, but she's right – we were both brought up this way,” the Mysterious Girl singer stated.

Peter and Emily, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary earlier this month, delighted fans on April 3 when they confirmed their daughter’s birth.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier,” they gushed at the time.

One month later, they announced that they had decided to call their baby girl Arabella, with the name being chosen by Emily.