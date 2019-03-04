Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale confirm romance with public shift

Rumours have been floating about that actress Kate Beckinsale has found love with comedian Pete Davidson.

The pair were first spotted hanging out at a Golden Globes after-party in January.

A source told Page Six at the time: 'They were sitting very close on the outside patio seating.' 'Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.'

They were then papped holding hands in LA after one of Pete's comedy shows in February.

The escalating rumoured romance now seems confirmed, as the new couple shared a smooch at a hockey game in New York this weekend.

The couple had floor seats to the game, and were papped having an intimate PDA.

Pete recently struggled through a very ,messy and public break up from fiance Ariana Grande. The influx of scrutiny caused him to delete his social media platforms and focus on his work.

Kate has been fielding criticism on her own social media platforms for her choice to date the Saturday Night Live comedian.

'Disappointed in your dating choices,' one user commented on one of her Instagram selfies, to which she responded: 'Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought rude to say.'

Hear, hear gal.

Feature image: JustJared / Instagram