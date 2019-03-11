Pete Davidson addresses the 20 year age gap with Kate Beckinsale

Rumours have been floating about that actress Kate Beckinsale has found love with comedian Pete Davidson.

The pair were first spotted hanging out at a Golden Globes after-party in January, before being papped last week smooching at a hockey game in New York.

After his appearance on the weekend's Saturday Night LIve, Pete sat down with host Colin Jost to answer a few questions – and he didn't bat an eyelid when Kate was referred to as his girlfriend.

'Anything else going on? Not like, a new girlfriend situation, Pete?"' Colin asked.

To which Pete responded: 'Oh yeah! Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us.'

'But then again, I'm new to this.'

Drawing attention to the fact that men often have age gap relationships with younger women, he continued:

'So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere…'

Good point, Pete.