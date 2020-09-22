Pet portraits by Ger Hancox: a thoughtful gift for pet loving friends

We all know someone whose pet is their entire life. The bond that exists between a human and their fluffy friend is quite remarkable. People who love animals are just better people, and that is a fact. If someone you love fits this description, we hereby reveal to you the perfect way to show your love and admiration for them.

Introducing Irish Artist and Fashion Designer, Ger Hancox who is now taking commissions for his stunning Pet Portraits.

Based in Dublin, Ger began to paint portraits of adorable doggos during lockdown, to keep positive and stay creative in a time of uncertainty. What began as a couple of paintings as gifts for friends and family, soon turned in to much more.

Through Instagram and by word of mouth, Ger’s business begun to grow legs (no pun intended). To date, Ger has become a go-to portrait artist for celebrity pooches such as Laura Whitmore’s fluffy maltipoo, Mick…look at that little face:

Laura and her dog Mick in the flesh….isn't the likeness uncanny?

Dublin-drag queen Davina Devine, fashion photographer Mike Ruiz and winner of Rupaul's Drag Race, Bianca Del Rio, have all had their dogs likeness captured at the exceptionally talented hands of Ger.

Not only this, but Ger felt compelled to give back to man's best friend by thinking outside the box. As an avid supporter Dog’s Trust, Ger has pledged to donate €10 from each commissioned piece to the charity in the buyer's name. This is not simply because he loves dogs (which he absolutely does), but because this charity does not receive a cent of government funding, relying entirely on donations and fundraising by dog-lovers.

Ger’s story melted our puppy-loving hearts, so we reached out to get to know him.

As an alumnus of NCAD Fashion and Design, Ger spent his post-graduate years working for John Rocha, designing knitwear, drawing graphics for Debenhams and even attended London fashion week. His CV includes freelance pattern-cutting for Helen Steele, designing womenswear for Primark and guest lecturing in TUD for their master's course in Fashion Buying & Management. Ever embarking on creative ventures, Ger has sewn many a gown for Dublin drag artist, Davina Devine. Along with his current role as Garment Tech & Quality Control Specialist at Dunnes Stores, Ger is dedicating his time to Pet Portraits. He even had his own pooch, Pixie, pose for a portrait:

You can follow Ger on Instagram @gerhancox and get in touch through the page for commissions. With prices starting from €120 (plus P&P), his portraits are ever so reasonable price-wise, so get spoiling the pet-crazy person in your life (or yourself) today.