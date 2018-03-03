Pet goals: This is Chewy, the alpaca who thinks he’s a dog

This is Chewy, an alpaca from Adelaide, Australia.

Chewy lives in his owners back garden, where he spends his time doing normal things any household pet would do.

A photo posted by Chewpaca (@chew_paca) on Feb 21, 2016 at 9:41pm PST

Chewy enjoys going for walks with his owner Matt…

Matt was gifted Chewy by his parents in 2014, after they outright refused to get him a dog.

A video posted by Chewpaca (@chew_paca) on Feb 22, 2016 at 1:30am PST

Chewy is also very fond of the beach, and enjoys going for a little paddle in the ocean.

He has a very strong and loyal fan-base, with over 20,000 followers on Instagram.

A photo posted by Chewpaca (@chew_paca) on Jan 15, 2016 at 1:12am PST

Chewy gets treats when he behaves himself, just like most pets.

A photo posted by Chewpaca (@chew_paca) on Feb 5, 2016 at 11:39pm PST

He also gets super excited when Matt comes homes, and even jumps up on him.

Chewy.. you have made my day!