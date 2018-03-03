SHEmazing!
Pet goals: This is Chewy, the alpaca who thinks he’s a dog

by

This is Chewy, an alpaca from Adelaide, Australia. 

Chewy lives in his owners back garden, where he spends his time doing normal things any household pet would do.

 

Chewy enjoys going for walks with his owner Matt…

Matt was gifted Chewy by his parents in 2014, after they outright refused to get him a dog.

 

Chewy is also very fond of the beach, and enjoys going for a little paddle in the ocean. 

He has a very strong and loyal fan-base, with over 20,000 followers on Instagram.

 

Chewy gets treats when he behaves himself, just like most pets. 

 

He also gets super excited when Matt comes homes, and even jumps up on him. 

Chewy.. you have made my day!

