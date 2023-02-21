Personal trainer Chloe Madeley claps back at mum-shamers

Chloe Madeley has responded to online hate she was receiving in relation to her daughter’s car seat.

The personal trainer, and daughter to television presenters Richard and Judy, was being judged on social media earlier this month after she shared a photo of her and her husband, rugby star James Haskell, in a taxi with their daughter.

Six-month-old Bohdi was sitting on her dad’s lap in the photo and not in a car seat, which led many social media users to share hateful comments to Chloe at the time, which have still been continuing today.

UK laws concerning car seats in taxis state, “If the driver doesn’t provide the correct child car seat, children can travel without one – but only if they travel on a rear seat: and wear an adult seat belt if they’re 3 or older, without a seat belt if they’re under 3”.

Chloe was branded ‘irresponsible’ and ‘shameful’, and was still receiving nasty messages today about the situation, but the 35-year-old has clapped back after people were mum-shaming her through private texts.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this afternoon, Madeley explained, “I’m sharing this because I assessed my best travel options that day, I checked what the law was, I hit up 3 different WhatsApp groups full of mums and ask them what they did, I conferred with my husband, and I made a safety conscious decision to the best of my ability”.

“Opinions are fine but not everybody's mother needs to share yours. That doesn't then make her a bad mother”.

“Please stop with this mum shaming, judging other women believing your own views should be universally shared nonsense. Your views are just that, YOURS”.

Chloe shared a screenshot of a text message exchange between her and an Instagram user that was sending her nasty texts. Part of the hater's message was telling Chloe she should "be sending responsible messaging" because she is an "influencer".

The podcast host's response read, “The difference between you and I is that I won't message you telling you you're a bad mother”.

“I hope and assume you make your own decisions on how to parent your own child with the absolute best of your ability”.

Chloe added that, in her opinion, the messages she was receiving were "vile, rude, unnecessary, wrong and damaging".

Chloe and her husband James welcomed Bodhi into the world in August 2022, with Chloe describing her as “the best thing that’s ever happened to me”.