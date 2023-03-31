Perrie Edwards teases exciting wedding plans and hints solo music

Perrie Edwards has got a lot going on at the moment!

The Little Mix singer has been teasing her exciting upcoming plans, which include her solo music journey and tying the knot with her fiancé, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 29-year-old recently spoke to Grazia ahead of the launch of her latest clothing line with her fashion brand, Disora.

During the interview, the Shout Out To My Ex singer was asked about her plans to release her own music.

Perrie’s fans have been eager to hear her own style ever since she and her Little Mix bandmates took a hiatus in May of last year. However, she confirmed that music lovers will unfortunately have a long wait!

“I don’t have a set timeline,” she admitted. “My label have told me to just go with the flow and enjoy discovering what my sound is going to be.”

“The fact there’s no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun,” she continued.

Perrie then went on to explain that she is relieved to have a break from the hectic Little Mix schedule. “In Little Mix, our life was mapped out about three years in advance sometimes. Now, it’s so much more freeing for all of us. We’re doing exactly what makes us happy and working to our own timelines. It’s really refreshing,” she gushed.

The Black Magic hitmaker also decided to share if any progress has been made with planning her wedding to fiancé Alex. The couple, who have been together since 2016 and have a one-year-old son named Axel, got engaged in June of last year.

“There’s so much going on right now” Perrie exclaimed. “I’m in the studio, whilst also having my fiancée being like, ‘When are we going to start planning the wedding?’”

“Again, it’s like starting the business! Where do you even start with a wedding?”, she teased.

However, Perrie revealed that she now has a few plans in motion. “It’s a lot. We spoke about it whilst we were on holiday, and I’ve got a really good idea of what I want now,” she hinted.

We can’t wait to find out more!