Perrie Edwards reveals she’s been writing songs about fiancé Alex

Perrie Edwards has been opening up about her solo music career.

Known for being a member of Little Mix, Perrie has now released her first solo single titled Forget About Us.

While sharing an insight into ‘remaining authentic’ when creating music, the 30-year-old has revealed she’s written songs about her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their two-year-old son Axel.

While chatting with Rollacoaster, Perrie spoke about the importance of music and how sound relates to people, admitting that it’s ‘empowering’ to share her music with others.

She explained, “I feel like other music speaks to me, I relate to so many songs and so many artists and they have helped me through certain periods of my life or have taken me back to a particular feeling. Music does that, it’s meant to do that”.

“So I find sharing it all quite empowering and I just hope when I release my album, people can relate in the same way”.

Going on to reveal she’s written songs about her family, Edwards explained, “I think everything that I felt in the moment on the days of the sessions is what I got across. One day, I’d be like, ‘I really feel like I need to write about Axel’. Other days I’d say, ‘I want to write about Alex and how amazing he is to me’”.

“Then there are friendships and past friendships that I unfortunately don’t have anymore, my anxiety…I wrote songs about everything”, she confessed, adding, “It’s so therapeutic to pour your heart out about a certain situation in your life – and all of a sudden it becomes a song”.

The former X-Factor star also opened up about her husband-to-be building a recording studio in their house for her so she could create music at home while raising their son Axel.

“Alex built a studio in our house. Honestly, when he mentioned that he was doing that for me, I was like, ‘Where did I find you?!’”.

“He knew I wanted to be a mum and wanted to be at home, but he also knew my passion and loves are music and singing. So he just said, ‘Let’s connect the two’”.

Perrie continued, “I feel lucky that I’m able to do that – I’m aware it’s not something everyone can do. I think my son was around one when I started the writing process. I feel like I did it at a good time and nothing was rushed, I wanted my music to be genuine to me”.