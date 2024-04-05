Perrie Edwards confirms son Axel features on her debut solo album

Perrie Edwards has spilled an adorable detail about her upcoming album!

The Little Mix hitmaker is currently preparing for the release of her debut solo single, titled Forget About Us.

Ahead of the single’s launch next Friday, Perrie has been opening up about venturing into solo music, including her upcoming first solo album.

In an interview with NME, Perrie was asked about her two-year-old son Axel’s opinion on her solo songs.

“I always know the ones [he likes], because he always goes, ‘Mammy play this, play this’. There’s a song that he features on – I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that,” the 30-year-old teased.

“He features on one of the songs and all he wants to do is listen to himself, it’s so cute. Every time is like the first time he hears it. I’ll play it and he’ll be like, ‘That’s Axel! That’s me!’, and then he’ll reenact what he does,” Perrie gushed.

“He’s such a fan of himself and I love it, it makes me feel so happy. But yeah, he loves the album,” she added.

The Black Magic singer, who has been on a hiatus from Little Mix since May 2022, went on to reveal that Axel’s feature is “spoken word” for a song written about him.

“You’ll have to wait and see, I don’t want to give too much away. He’s really proud of himself,” she laughed, before she reflected on the creation process.

“I was finishing up recording a song I wrote about him, and my mam being my mam, she was clearing out the kitchen. So, I was like, ‘Axel, sing on Mummy’s song,’ and then he did it. It was so cute,” she recalled.

Perrie welcomed Axel into the world in August 2021, alongside her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The couple, who have been together since 2016, later went on to get engaged in June 2022.