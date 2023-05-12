Perfectil research: 60% of women have confidence issues due to bad skin/hair/nail day

Research just announced by Perfectil, the award-winning range of beauty vitamins and minerals, found that 60% of women believe having a bad skin, hair and nail day impacts their confidence, with over a third of men (36%) and a whopping 82% of 18 – 24-year-olds feeling this way as well. Over a quarter of women (26%) report spending over €50 per month on skin, hair and nail treatments, with millennials spending the most per treatment.

Over half (52%) of Gen Z’s surveyed by Perfectil prioritise taking supplements before a big life event such as a wedding, birthday milestone and having a baby, with only 1 in 5 baby boomers paying particular attention to supplements ahead of these occasions. Physical health is the leading health factor for 1 in 3 to take supplements, followed by appearance, diet and exercise.

For more than two decades, Perfectil has helped with nutritional support that works from within, with targeted support for great-looking skin, hair and nails. Developed by an expert team of scientists, Perfectil is the first step to achieving truly radiant beauty from the inside out. Perfectil recently announced Frankie Bridge, The Saturdays singer, Loose Women TV presenter and award-winning author, as its new celebrity brand ambassador. Her dedication to health and wellbeing, whilst juggling a busy career, motherhood and family life, combined with her down to earth personality, resonates with supporting daily beauty from the inside out.

The pioneering innovation in beauty for over 20 years, Perfectil Original is ideal for those who want triple active support for skin, hair and nails, but the Perfectil range also offers targeted support with Perfectil Hair, Perfectil Skin, Perfectil Nails, and Perfectil Platinum, as well as Perfectil Max. Each formula functions as a comprehensive multi-vitamin, so there is no need to take multiple formulas or other multi-vitamins.

As the face of the Perfectil brand across advertising and on social media, Frankie Bridge, Perfectil ambassador said: "For me, anything I can add into my daily routine which makes me feel good inside and out is always a win. Perfectil is a brand I trust and I’ve used Vitabiotics over the years. As someone who is constantly changing their look, especially my hair and nails – it’s that extra support to help keep everything looking healthy, strong, and glowing."

