People who are born in April are more successful and famous

April is here and I think we can all agree that we’ve never been happier to see March come to an end. It was a draining and miserable month, full of never-ending bad news, but it is all behind us now.

Covid-19 restrictions remain in place, which means birthday celebrations in April will be pretty strange this year. Many of us will be separated from our friends and family for the coming months, but we do have some good news if you’re an April baby.

New research released today reveals that those born in April have the fourth ‘most successful’ birthday month, meaning you’re more likely to be more successful than your friends born in February, March or November!

The research analysed 300 celebrities and billionaires to reveal the most popular birth month, with October being crowned the most common birth month for our successful celebrities, with the likes of Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, and Simon Cowell having October birthdays and a total of 36 out of 300 celebrities being born in this month.

What makes a successful person successful? There are plenty of factors, such as education, upbringing, hard work and sometimes, sheer luck! And now- the year you were born.

April babies may not be able to celebrate their birthday in style this year, but at least they’ve got a wonderful future to look forward to.