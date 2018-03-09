SHEmazing!
People are sharing the HILARIOUS lies their parents told them

by

Twitter user, Toni, recently started a thread about all the lies we believed growing up- and some of them are hilarious. 

The tweet that started it off is particularly gross.. 

Luckily, the replies were equally as mindbogglingly funny. 

This one's just plain cold…

Good luck sleeping at night after hearing this:

Or there's the foodie fibs…

Who's the liar now though? 

Of course, there are threats of witches: 

What do you think? What are the lies your parents told you? 

