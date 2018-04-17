People are shocking themselves to lose weight with this device

Okay, we appreciate that fad diets are a thing, and we admit to trying one every now and then.

We've done the lemon water cleanse (fucking horrific btw), we've gone carb and sugar free, and we've even attempted the baby food diet.

Yes, the baby food diet. Don't really want to talk about it, tbh.

Anyway, one thing we're just not sure about? Electrically shocking ourselves into a smaller dress size.

Because apparently, that's what some people are actually doing. Can you cope?

The Pavlok wristband is a device that looks similar to a fit bit – but with a totally different purpose.

The makers of the Pavlok describe the feeling of receiving a zap as being “a lot like a static shock you get when you touch a doorknob after rubbing your feet on the carpet”.

“The electrical stimulus is carefully designed so that it is enough to be uncomfortable, but not so strong that it hurts (and nowhere near dangerous – the Shock Clock is CE/FCC certified and 10,000 Pavlok users have proven it is safe and effective).”

It is important to note that the device will only zap ypu upon request.

It's all about changing habits, and so when you think 'maybe I will just eat that entire share bag of Doritos' – you simply zap yourself as a deterrent.

The band costs $129, and is available online.