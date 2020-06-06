Penneys WILL re-open stores next week as Ireland enters Phase 2

Penneys is set to re-open next week as Ireland enters Phase 2 Plus of the lockdown exit plan. It has been confirmed that stores with street access will open on Friday, June 12.

Stores located in shopping centres will re-open on June 15.

"Employee and customer safety is the highest priority in our preparations for re-opening.

"To help provide a safe environment in stores for our employees and as we welcome back customers, social distancing protocols, hand sanitiser stations, Perspex screens at tills and additional store cleaning will be among the measures in place," they stated.

"Every second till will be closed to allow more space between customers and between employees."

Customer toilets, cafes, beauty concessions and fitting rooms will not re-open.

Let the countdown commence!