Penneys launch matching Christmas pyjama sets

That's right folks — Penneys have launched a range of festive pyjama sets for the whole family to enjoy this Christmas season.

Have you ever fantisised about Christmas morning, creeping downstairs to open up presents under the tree, with your whole family all wearing adorable matching pyjamas? Well thanks to Penneys that dream can now come true!

They've just launched four sets of adorably festive matching pyjamas for the entire family, including parents, mums and dads, kids, the baby, and even the dog can get in on the action too.

The options include a traditional fairisle print, their trending #TeamSanta sets, classic Disney, with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and lastly a matching Star Wars pyjama set featuring none other than Baby Yoda.

Not just for Christmas morning though, these cosy sets are perfect for snuggling up on the sofa with, enjoying endless cups of hot chocolate, and watching festive films all season long.

They're also super affordable, with prices starting from €2.50.

Check out you local Penneys store today, to get ahead of the game and plan your family's December night-time looks.