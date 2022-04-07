Penneys launch huge affordable range of changing robes & wetsuits

Do you actually love sea swimming or do you just do it for the gram? Either way, Penneys is here to make sure you’re swimming in style with their new, affordable range of changing robes and wetsuits, available in sizes for the whole family!

If you were to swing by The Forty Foot this Saturday morning, you would undoubtedly see an array of fresh-faced sea swimmers enjoying the sunrise in their dry robes, a luxurious brand of changing robes which have become quite popular amongst the sea-swimmer community.

However, new research from Penneys shows the great Irish Changing Robe divide: 1 in 5 Irish people now claim to own a changing robe, while 1 in 5 also say they are currently priced out of this market.

Penneys’ second Great Outdoors range aims to offer outdoor wear to everyone: high-performance, stylish and crucially, more affordable wetsuits, changing robes, rashsuits and more for the whole family, just ahead of the Irish summer.

Whether you’re a pro or simply dipping your toe in the water, their latest Great Outdoors swim and surf collection contains budget-friendly options for hitting the water in style.

Be it paddle-boarding, surfing waves or open water swimming you enjoy, the range of wetsuits are full of functional attributes at an accessible price. With a thickness of 3mm and a 4-way stretch blend of neoprene and polyester for ease of movement. This fabric ensures they are super flexible while keeping you warm and protected from the elements.

Other functional features include a flatlock seam construction for durability and comfort, a back-entry zip in a longer length for easy access, complete with a velcro puller tape to make it simple to reach.

Their borg-lined, waterproof changing robe is an essential for getting out of your wetsuit while staying warm. With a two-way zip for fast access, adjustable sleeve-cuff opening, two fleece-lined zip pockets both on the outer and inner shell of which includes a bungee cord where you can store your keys – you’ll wonder how you ever survived without it!

Speaking about the new launch and survey findings, Barbara Leonard, Head of Buying, Womenswear division at Penneys said: “Penneys has always been built around our belief that everyone should be included: That’s what’s behind the wide variety of clothes and products we have in stores, and we know that price, today more than ever, is a big part of what we offer."

"Today’s research shows how access to the right clothing can be a genuine barrier for people to spend time outdoors and the role price can play within that.”

The full range will be available in selected stores from April. Prices for full-length adult wetsuits start at €42 and for the short wetsuits they start at €35. Meanwhile, children’s wetsuits are priced at €14. Prices for the much-coveted unisex changing robe starts at €50 for adults and €40 for kids.