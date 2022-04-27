Penneys launch gorgeous range of swimsuits, bikinis & beachwear

If you’re as excited about summer as we are then listen up! One of our favourite fashion retailers, Penneys, has just launched their fabulous new swimwear collection, and we’re already obsessed!

Holiday season is around the corner and we’re ready to start the summer in style with Penneys’ latest swimwear drop. The range is serving dreamy sunset tones, nostalgic Y2K styles and classic monochrome pieces. With bikinis, swimsuits, cute cover ups and accessories, there’s a swim style for everyone.

All the bikinis and swimsuits in the range are part of the ethical Primark Cares label and are made using recycled polyester. The best part though is just how affordable the entire collection is with prices starting from €2.50.

Some of our favourite pieces in the collection would have to be the array of cool and colourful one-piece swimsuits, which have been getting a resurgence in recent years.

This Black Ribbed Swimsuit (€14/£12) with a v-cut-out detail in the front is super simple yet stylish — ideal for those of us who like to keep it understated down by the pool.

Meanwhile, this Monochrome Strap Crossover Swimsuit (€14/£12) will cinch you in around the waist. Plus, we absolutely love that it perfectly matches their new Monochrome Knot Skirt (€5/£4), which will take you from the beach to the bar.

This Aqua Blue Swimsuit (€14/£12)is another firm favourite. The one shoulder twist detail adds a fun layer of class and pizazz. You’ll look like the queen of the sun loungers in this chic piece!

Of course you can’t go wrong with a simple White Bandeau Bathing Suit (€12/£10). With no straps or stings, you’re sure to get a killer tan, which will look even better against the light colour of this one-piece.

Of course Penneys are also offering a plethora of bikinis in all shapes and cuts, from high-waisted bottoms to standard bikini briefs and tops in halter, bandeau, bralette and wrap styles. The beauty is that so many of the pieces come in complementary colours, making it a breeze to mix and match different sets.