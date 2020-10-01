Penneys launch epic skincare range with a rose quartz stone roller

Now that we’re well into autumn and the weather has changed once again, it’s fair to say that our skin has seen better days.

If it’s not flaky then it’s weirdly oily, and if it’s not oily then it has some annoying texture thing going on. Either way, it needs some attention, let’s just say that.

Enter Penneys and their fabulous new skincare range, which features everything and anything you could need to give your face some good old TLC, at surprisingly low prices.

Following the huge success of its initial launch, the Alex Steinherr x Primark skincare collection is introducing seven new products into its line-up.

Each product is priced from €2 to €7, so everyone – whatever their lifestyle, skin concern or budget – can achieve beautiful skin.

Some of our personal favourites from the range include the beautiful rose quartz facial stone roller, the most expensive item in the collection, which will only cost you €7.

Another product which we can’t wait to get our hands on is the Pore Balance Anti-Breakout Jelly potion. Perfect to tackle our face mask induced acne, coming in at just €6.

The Pump and Glow Anti-Fatigue Wakeup Eye Roller is another must try. Said to sooth, hydrate and boost under-eye radiance, this lightweight roll-on serum is supposed to refresh the appearance of tired eyes. Just what we need at only €6.

On the cleansing front, they’re bringing out a two-pack of reusable makeup removing pads (€2) and two different Konjac Sponges (€2 each), a pink one and a green tea one. Once wet with warm water, these sponges are said to cleanse, exfoliate and refresh dull and tired skin.

As well as offering a selection of moisturisers and cleansers, to finish off the collection, they also brought out a variety of masks, including an overnight lip mask (€5), an overnight eye gel mask (€5), a sleeping face mask (€6) and a Plump and Glow Power Mask (€4).

The collection, which took two years of research and development, is CFI approved, fragrance-free, gentle and results-driven and has been carefully curated by Alex to feature her must-have skincare actives, including Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide and Squalane.

If you’re in the mood for some skincare pampering, then we recommend popping into your local Penneys and picking up any of the products in this gorgeous collection.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we need to figure out how to work a facial roller!