Penneys launch eco-friendly range made using lovely natural dyes

It appears that Penneys is going green — well, actually it’s more or a neutral palette, but that’s beside the point. One of our favourite high-street retailers has launched an eco-friendly initiative with their new collection which is made using natural dyes from plant and food waste.

Penneys have launched this new collection under their ‘Primark Cares’ label. The new 22-piece collection will span menswear, womenswear, kidswear, nightwear and homeware and will be made with Primark sustainable cotton or organic cotton.

From sweaters to pyjamas, to shorts and bed sheets, the range will start with prices from €5. How does it work though? Well, the range uses waste generated from the food and plant industry to create a selection of beautiful, earthy, natural fabric dyes.

The range gets its unique colours from EarthColors® dyes, made from waste left over by the food and plant industry, creating a palette of natural shades. During the production of EarthColors®, 100% of the natural raw material is transformed into a new dyestuff.

Primark’s EarthColors® by Archroma collection features three different colour palettes:

1. Diresul® Earth-Sand: manufactured using 90% bitter orange from the herbal industry

2. Diresul® Earth-Clay: manufactured using 90% beet from the food industry

3. Diresul® Earth-Forest: manufactured using 90% saw palmetto, a type of tree from the herbal industry

Filled with plenty of comfy loungewear options we can already tell that this new range is going to be an everyday wardrobe staple.

The EarthColors® by Archroma collection is available in selected stores globally and can be found in the newly launched wellness sections.