Penneys launch adorable Late Late Toy Show pyjama range

Our favourite night of the year is nearly upon us, and no, we’re not talking about Christmas. The Late Late Toy Show is set to hit our screens this coming November 26, and we for one, couldn’t be more excited!

To celebrate, RTÉ have teamed up with popular retailer, Penneys, to launch a super adorable and affordable pyjama range for the seventh year in a row.

Always a favourite with families, this year’s range is expanded to include accessories and a new snuddie all in-store now, with the pyjama sets to arrive towards the end of the week so keep your eyes peeled!

As part of this year’s partnership, Penneys is continuing its long-standing support of children’s hospitals, donating €100,000 to the Children’s Health Foundation, as well as some of the highly sought after pyjamas to donate to some of the children in hospitals, in time to watch the show in.

The full collection includes: a fleece snuddie for adults (€19) and a kids snuddie (€16); Late Late Toy Show owl pyjamas for adults (€15) and children (€12); a baby sleepsuit and bib set (€10); a printed pet outfit (€8) for furry family members; the all-important Christmas wish list, part of the letter to Santa pack (€2); owl footie socks (€5) and an eye mask (€3) for a festive dream filled sleep.

Speaking about his amazing initiative, Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the Children’s Health Foundation said, “Christmas is such a special time of year for children, and for most families the festive season really begins with watching the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show. Over the years, the Penneys RTÉ Late Late Toy Show range has become a lovely part of the tradition we have in our hospitals around the night to help bring some special treatment and excitement.”

“With that, we are delighted that Penneys are still donating pyjamas for the children who will be watching from our hospitals on the night.”

The Late Late Toy Show will be airing this coming November 26, at 9:35pm on RTÉ One, and the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show collection is available in all Penneys stores across the country right now!