Penneys launch a stunning 70’s collection and we’re obsessed!

If you’re in desperate need of a new back-to-work wardrobe, then Penneys is the place for you!

Our favourite fashion retailer have just unveiled their new 70’s range, which is filled with sweet work-wear looks and casual day outfits.

Whether you’re on the look-out for a sharp power suit in bright blue or a mini dress in geometric print or mesh floral, this throwback trend has seasonal pieces to give you a sense of freedom.

This retro-feeling fashion collection offers the perfect incentive to revenge dress. Say goodbye to those slouchy loungewear looks and hello to the chic new you!

Loved for their leg-lengthening capabilities, flared trousers are the ultimate way to inject a touch of classic style into your wardrobe. Make sure to check out this stunning green pair (€22/£18), which also has a matching sleeveless blazer.

Pattern-averse? The PU trend is going nowhere fast. Switch out darker leatherette pieces for buttery camel coloured faux leather. We’re absolutely obsessed with this blazer-kick flare look!

Don’t forget to check out their basics either. After all, a simple vest top or collared shirt in a warm neutral or loud vibrant colour can really transform your style.

The best part? Each and every piece is available in select Penneys stores at extremely affordable prices. Embrace the optimism of the 70’s with wardrobe must-haves from just €8.