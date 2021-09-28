Penneys launch a gorgeous capsule wardrobe for autumn/winter

If you’re looking for some timeless, staple pieces to upgrade your wardrobe, then Penneys is the place for you!

This season Penneys is launching affordable investment pieces that will suit every wardrobe with ‘The Primark Edit’ collection for Autumn Winter 2021. The capsule range has been carefully curated to include timeless silhouettes that can be worn and re-styled year after year.

A first for Primark, this collection boasts super soft cashmere-blended knitwear at an incredibly affordable price of €22. The collection includes classic womenswear and accessories from sleepwear to shoes, hats and scarves, knitwear, coats, and trousers.

Every product is a hero piece in its own right, with effortlessly elegant trouser suits (Blazer from €30; Trousers from €17), a staple belted trench €45, the perfect white shirt €17 and wool blend coats from €50 perfect for layering with the cashmere-blended knits.

Not forgetting our most recent heroes – loungewear and nightwear. Sweatshirt and jogger co-ords made from organic cotton and recycled polyester under the Primark Cares label are as perfect for lounging at home as they are paired with a coat for daywear.

Nightwear and lingerie co-ords look and feel opulent with lace detailing and soft satin finishes.

Accessories include leather loafers €25, while chunky wool-blended scarves €16 and matching beanies with turn up detailing €8 offer the perfect cold weather finishing touches.

Primark product director Paula Dumont Lopez says: “We aspire to make it easy for our customers who want to feel amazing in everyday classics that they can wear and re-style time and time again without breaking the bank.”

“With The Primark Edit, we have introduced new materials such as cashmere-blended knitwear to some of our classic silhouettes with a focus on timeless design, at an affordable price. Long-lasting, stylish fashion choices should be accessible to everyone.”

The Primark Edit will be available in selected stores globally this September. Prices start at €6 for wool beanies and go up to €60 for wool coats.

To find out more about The Primark Edit and which stores feature the new collection visit www.primark.com