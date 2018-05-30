Penneys is launching a ‘Love Island’ collection and we want it all

Ladies, listen up!

Penneys is launching a new range of Love Island merch, and it's 100 per cent our type on paper.

The much-loved retailer teased the collection on Instagram this week, giving their 5.7 million followers a sneak peak at the reality show-inspired goodies.

With everything from bumbags to nightwear, every piece is summery, stylish and branded with a slogan from the ITV2 show.

From what we can see so far, the range will include slogan hoodies and t-shirts with phrases such as 'speak to me after Love Island', and 'I've got a text!', as well as a 'I should have been on Love Island' swimsuit for all you wannabe islanders.

Also on offer is a variety of mugs, socks and homewear items, so everyone can know just how big a fan you really are.

Love Island products will be available in store from June 4, which just so happens to be the same day the hit shoe returns to ITV2.