Penneys in Dundrum is getting a major upgrade and relocating

Calling all Penneys fans — this is not a drill! Our beloved Penneys store in Dundrum is getting a mega makeover, expanding and relocating to a different location in the shopping centre.

Penneys announced the exciting news today, confirming that it will be bringing a bigger and better shopping experience to its customers in Dublin, with plans to relocate its existing store in Dundrum Town Centre.

The much-loved iconic Irish retailer will expand and relocate its Dundrum store to the upper floors of the former House of Fraser site, with doors set to open to customers next year. The retailer plans to invest €14.8 million into the new Penneys store, which will feature 60,000 sq ft of prime retail space — a 64% increase on the current Dundrum Penneys store.

Located on the second and third floors of Dundrum Town Centre, the increased floor space will allow a much wider selection of fashion and products across women’s, men’s and kidswear as well as its popular beauty and expanded homeware departments.

Work will commence on the new store this Autumn and is set to open in early Summer next year, with the company expecting to create a number of additional job opportunities in the relocated larger store.

Avid Penneys shoppers needn’t worry though — the current Penneys store will remain open during construction.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys ROI and NI, said; “We are so delighted to finally confirm the relocation and expansion of our Dundrum Town Centre store next year. As one of Ireland’s leading shopping destinations, Dundrum is a really important location for Penneys and very popular with our customers.”

“Increasing the size of the store means we can offer a much wider selection right across fashion, beauty and homewares. We have big plans and great ideas around how we bring our unique in-store design to life for our Dundrum customers, and we look forward to opening early next summer,” Mr. O’Neill said.