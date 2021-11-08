Penneys finally launch their festive pyjama range for the whole family

If you’re on the hunt for matching pyjama sets for the whole family to don this festive season, then Penneys is the place to be!

The popular fashion retailer have unveiled their mega range of matching pyjama sets which are on offer this winter, with options available for mums and dads, kids and babies and even the dog!

With plenty of styles and prints, there’s sure to be a matching set to suit each and every family. From traditional Fair Isle prints to silly slogans and sets featuring your favourite Christmas characters, the options are endless!

Perfect for present wrapping sessions, adorable family Insta-portraits and post-dinner lounging, you can sport them all day long and see the festive period through in true comfort – bliss!

The best part? All PJ sets are on offer at seriously affordable prices. Kids and baby sets range from €10 to €13 while adult men’s and women’s sets are priced from €15. Make sure to spoil your little pooch too, as there’s quite a few adorable matching options for your furry friend, priced at just €7.

The only downside is deciding which set to go for! Do you go classic with your red and navy Fair Isle prints, or more fun and whimsical by opting for The Simpsons themed fam-jams? There’s also a sweet and festive Mickey Mouse set, perfect for all you Disney lovers out there.

One thing is certain though — you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on a full matching set for the whole family, as we expect them to absolutely fly off the shelves this Christmas season!