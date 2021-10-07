Penneys are selling a dry robe dupe & it’s an absolute bargain

Just because the weather’s getting significantly chillier lately, that doesn’t mean that you can’t get back to nature this autumn and winter.

Penneys are here to make sure you're kept warm, dry and stylish with their mega range of outdoor clothing and accessories, available in store right now!

They even have an affordable version of the dry robe, every sea swimmer’s essential. Their black, borg-lined long coat is priced at just €50/£45, an absolute bargain compared to the original, which can cost you upwards of €185 a pop.

Spanning womenswear, menswear, kidswear and even something for your pet pooch the range offers several technical and functional attributes to keep you warm and dry while you enjoy the fresh air.

Some of the key attributes to this collection are moisture wicking base layers, thermal base layering, polar fleece, 3 in 1 jackets and hiking trousers that zip off to shorts.

For those wanting to make more sustainable choices as they build out their adventurer’s wardrobe, the collection offers pieces made from recycled polyester and high-performance lightweight thermal insulation, Sorona®, both of which sit under the Primark Cares label.

To complete your explorer’s look, check out the ThinsulateTM accessories. Made with hydrophobic fibres for advanced water resistance, these will help keep users warm, comfortable and dry without unnecessary weight.

The stylish yet water resistant looks include waterproof jackets and walking boots, breathable trousers and sweat-wicking workout gear, which will be loved by hikers and bikers, campers and gardeners, dog walkers, puddle-splashing kids, and multi-tasking mums and dads alike.

Prices range from €2 to €65 and are available in stores this October.