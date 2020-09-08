Penneys are launching a festive ‘Red Hot’ range and we’re in love

Penneys are launching a truly gorgeous new range, perfect for the festive season. The Red Hot collection features a variety of women's clothing and accessories, all extremely reasonably priced and effortlessly stylish.

From chunky knits and flattering tops to winter coats and jazzy headbands, this new range has it all — and we’re obsessed! These new pieces will be filtering into the Penneys stores soon, so make sure to keep on the lookout over the coming weeks, if you fancy nabbing any of the items in this lavish collection.

The Chunky Knits

The Red Hot collection comes with three red knitted jumpers, in a variety of styles to suit all. Each of these pieces will only cost you €16.

Source: Penneys

The Red Tartan Suit

If you’re on the lookout for a statement suit this winter season, then this affordable and fun blazer and trouser combination is the way to go. Each piece is sold separately with the embellished jacket priced at €25 and the matching trousers priced at €15, with both items expected to hit the shops around the middle of October.

Source: Penneys

The winter coat

This red coat is going to be a hot commodity this winter season. We can just imagine ourselves slipping it on and feeling like Martine McCutcheon in Love Actually, caught on stage with Hugh Grant at the school Nativity. Oh how we dream…. Priced at €40 and set to be released in stores around the middle of November.

Soure: Penneys

Jeans and ‘A Nice Top’

These practical pieces are just what we need to complete our casual and stylish looks this festive season, and are so easy to dress up or down to suit any occasion. Not to mention, they’re nicely affordable too, priced between €12 – €16.

Source: Penneys

Time to Accessorise

No wardrobe would be complete without a few accessories. We absolutely love the small cross-body bags included in this Red Hot range, which are sure to get a ton of wear this season, and will only cost you between €8 – €10. Not forgetting the lush headbands which are ideal for jazzing up any outfit.