Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle gives update after sharing baby news

Sophie Rundle has shared an update on her pregnancy.

The Peaky Blinders actress, known for playing Ada Thorne in the hit series, is expecting her second child and first shared her pregnancy news earlier this year.

Sophie is already mum to a three-year-old son, whom she shares with her partner Matt Stokoe.

As her due date nears closer, Sophie has shared an insight into her pregnancy experience and shared her first bump photo on social media.

When sharing the picture to her 524K Instagram followers, Rundle wrote, “Firmly in my Mama Cass trimester”.

In the snap, the 35-year-old is wearing a stunning pink floral gown and is resting her hand on her blossoming baby bump.

Many fans of Sophie’s flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for her and Matt.

One fan said, “I didn't know that you were expecting no.2 – congratulations!”.

“Awwwww Lovely News!! Congrats!”, commented another fan. A third wrote, “Congratulations to you both on your lovely news x”.

The Happy Valley actress also posted the image to her Stories and admitted, “I forget who I have and haven’t told at this point because I’ve been busy trying to remember what a waistband is and stop my three year old using my belly like a trampoline but – big ol’ baby number two incoming. Ain’t that a nice thing”.

Sophie previously spoke publicly about her pregnancy on The One Show and This Morning for the first time.

When chatting with Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle on This Morning, host Josie said that there is ‘an ongoing theme’ because, “The weirdest thing, I’ve just started watching Peaky Blinders again and you are just about to have your baby in that, in this After The Flood you’re pregnant, and now you’re sat here and you’re pregnant”.

Sophie responded by admitting, “And now I’m actually pregnant. I’ve just gotten really method apparently”, she joked before adding, “Can’t escape it, babies everywhere”.