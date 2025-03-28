Paul O’Grady’s widower posts emotional video filmed before his death

Paul O’Grady’s widower has revealed the final video that was recorded of him before his death.

TV presenter Paul sadly passed away on March 28, 2023, at the age of 67. His cause of death was later found to be sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

To mark the second anniversary of his passing, Paul’s husband, Andre Portasio, has shared the last video footage of the late star, filmed less than an hour before he died.

Earlier today, Andre took to Instagram to upload the video, which showcases Paul sitting with one of the couple’s beloved dogs, and thanking his fanbase for his support on the final book he ever wrote.

In the caption of his video, Andre went on to explain how he recently discovered the video again, after initially forgetting about it.

“It’s incredible how our minds can shield us from the pain of loss in moments of shock. Today, my iPhotos reminded me of a lost video I recorded of Paul just 20 minutes before he sadly passed—what became the last recording he ever made to camera,” he explained.

“In this bittersweet moment, you see him as the genuinely kind man he was, expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting his book, which he recorded for an award ceremony he couldn’t attend,” Andre continued.

Andre, who had been married to Paul since 2007, concluded his message with a tribute to his much-loved husband.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since his passing. All the while, he’s surrounded by his beloved dogs. We miss you dearly @paulogrady,” he penned.

Many fans of Paul have since been taking to Andre’s comments section to express their sympathies.

Credit: Andre Portasio / Instagram

“I’m so sad he’s gone. Just shows how close life and death is just on a silk thread. My heart goes out to you,” one follower responded.

“Thank you for sharing this Andre. We all miss this wonderful human being, but your pain is a million fold,” another commented.

“Thinking of you and Paul's family today Andre. Thank you for posting this. We need to keep the memories close xx,” a third fan added.