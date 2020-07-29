Paul Mescal’s reaction to his Emmy nomination is far too sweet

Irish actor Paul Mescal received his first Emmy nomination yesterday and it's safe to say the actor was overwhelmed by the news.

Mescal was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Normal People. We can all agree that the 24-year-old played Connell Waldron so perfectly in the TV adaption of Sally Rooney's Normal People. The series became one of the most talked about shows of the past decade when it was released earlier this year and we're delighted to see it get the love it deserves.

The actor reacted to the news on Instagram by sharing a photo of Connell crying in the street. He wrote: "My actual face right now!"

"Thank you to absolutely everyone @element_pictures, @hulu and @bbcthree! Lenny I will forever been indebted to you."

Mescal's co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones was not nominated, which came as a huge shock to fans of the series. The British actress played Marianne in the most beautiful and endearing way. She captured the character's tenderness and sharp wit so perfectly. "@daisyedgarjones this only exists because of you and extraordinary talent end of!" the Irish actor added.

"Thank you for all your beautiful messages I’m gonna go away and cry now x," Mescal said.

Normal People's Sally Rooney and Alice Birch also received nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special. Lenny Abrahamson was nominated for the #Emmys2020 for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special. Louise Kiely was nominated for for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special.

Daisy Edgar-Jones congratulated the Normal People team on all of their nominations, "I could not be more proud of these two utterly incredible people, working with you both has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Also huge congrats to @louisekielycasting, you’re incredible, and also Sally and Alice and @element_pictures, we smashed it."