Paul Mescal set to star in new music video for The Rolling Stones

Paul Mescal is set to star in his coolest project to date. The actor completely won us over as Connell Waldron, but his next role is officially his best yet.

The Normal People star has been cast in a video for none other than The Rolling Stones. The Irish actor will play a rocker in the music video for the band’s new single Scarlet.

The Sun reported: “It's a massive collaboration and a great coup to get Paul on board. He's one of the biggest stars in the world right now, but obviously he was keen to work with some music legends too.

"Universal man­ag­ed to pull off the partnership at just the right time, and everyone involved is seriously excited. Paul plays a hunky party boy in the film, and no doubt there will be a whole new set of fans of his who will want to check it out too, as well as the band's fanbase.”

Plans for the video are still being finalised but we already can’t wait to watch it.

It’s been quite the phenomenal week for Mescal who received his first Emmy nomination this week. The actor also performed alongside Irish musician Dermot Kennedy in London’s National History Museum last night.

You can check out a glimpse of their performance below and thank us later!