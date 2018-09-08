Irish Fashion Collective 2018: Guest designer Paul Costelloe confirmed

Exciting news for fashion fans who like to know that their stylish endeavours are giving something back – the 2018 Irish Fashion Collective Show is fast approaching.

It has just been announced that this year's special guest designer at the show case is the one and only Paul Costelloe.

The show, in aid of Saint Joseph’s Shankill, will take place in the Conrad Dublin on Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2 on Friday 2nd November 2018.

Paul will be headlining at the festival of fashion, showcasing his best seasonal looks from London Fashion Week.

Renowned for his stunning and perfectly cut garments, Paul's classic but unique designs are sure to steal the show.

Deborah Veale, Louise Kennedy, Aideen Bodkin, Sarah Murphy, Roisin Linnane & Mellisa Curry, Electronic Sheep and the Design Centre will also be flaunting their designs on the catwalk.

The show is an amazing opportunity to see the cutting edge of Irish design from a front row seat – and leave with a goody bag bursting with beauty bits.

Top Irish and international designers milliner Philip Treacy and couturier Don O’Neill have both been the guest designers in previous years.

Tickets for the fashion event are priced at €100.00, with proceeds going to dementia care by supporting Saint Joseph’s Shankill.

Snap yours up from www.saintjosephsshankill.ie or email Siobhan.grant@sjog.ie.