Patrick Kielty opens up about his first Toy Show as he unveils theme

The most magical day of the year has finally arrived – The Late Late Toy Show is on tonight!

Not only will this evening’s show be one to remember for dozens of participating children across the country, but it will also be special for host Patrick Kielty, as this will be his first time presenting the annual event.

Ahead of tonight’s festive cheer on RTÉ One, Patrick joined together with some of the over 170 young performers to reveal this year’s theme.

Credit: Andres Poveda Photography / RTÉ

For his first ever Late Late Toy Show, Patrick and the rest of this year’s stars will be honouring Will Ferrell’s classic Christmas movie, Elf.

Ahead of tonight’s Toy Show, the stage has been transformed into several recognisable sets from the 2003 film, including New York's Central Park, The Toy Shop, Candy Cane Forest, and the Post Office Workshop.

Many of this year’s young stars will also be dressed up just like Buddy and his elf friends. This year’s youngest elf is only four years old, too!

Credit: Andres Poveda Photography / RTÉ

Of course, viewers can expect to see some of this year’s hottest toys on display, as well as a few surprises. After the credits roll on the Toy Show, every toy featured throughout the programme will be donated to charities across Ireland.

Speaking about his upcoming Toy Show debut, Patrick Kielty gushed: “I am so excited for my very first Toy Show and I am delighted to reveal that the theme for this year is an absolute Christmas classic – Elf, The Movie.”

Credit: Andres Poveda Photography / RTÉ

“Sitting down to watch it with all the family has become a big Christmas tradition in our house and I can’t wait to let Buddy and the elves loose in the Toy Show Workshop tonight,” he teased, adding: “We’ve got some amazing kids, wonderful toys and lovely surprises coming your way. I really hope you have as much fun watching as we are going to have making it!”

The Late Late Toy Show begins tonight (November 24) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.