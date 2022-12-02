Pat Shortt among fab guests on Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

TGIF! The weekend is finally at our doorstep and that can only mean one thing- putting the feet up, grabbing ALL of the snacks and watching some quality TV to decompress after the busy working week.

When it comes to knowing what to watch on Saturday night, Angela Scanlon is always the answer. The fabulous host of Ask Me Anything will be joined by a cracker line-up of guests that we can’t wait to see sitting on the pink couch together.

Credit: Andres Poveda

Firstly, the connoisseur of the Deli counter Pat Shortt will be on the show to tell Angela about the time that Niall Horan sang Jumbo Breakfast Roll in Croke Park. The comedy legend will also be chatting about the Oscar buzz surrounding The Banshees of Inisherin. Pat is sharing all about how a group of Cork nurses asked Daniel Radcliffe to take their photo with Pat- instead of with Harry Potter– and when it comes to regrets, Pat admits he sleep-walked his way into some trouble during his tour days.

Pat won’t be the only funny man on the couch this week as comedian Tom Allen will be talking about his love of formality, living at home until he was 38 and nipple tassels! Oh and how could we forget… he’ll be explaining the way he used to dress up in Victorian clothing as a teenager in a bid to distract from behind gay.

Credit: Andres Poveda

Also joining Angela is Oscar-nominated actress Minnie Driver, who will be giving Pat Shortt some Oscar ceremony advice, as well as revealing she was pen pals with the magical Maeve Binchy. Minnie explains why they had to dig a ditch for her on the set of Circle of Friends and recalls the random time she weighed her pregnancy boobs in a supermarket!

With her enthusiasm and wit, Angela will be asking the guests absolutely anything so expect revelations from the celebs and an hour of hilarious banter. Grab your favourite drink and snacks and relax knowing your Saturday night TV is sorted.

The series finale of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will air on RTÉ One at 9.30pm on Saturday, December 3.