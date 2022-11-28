Past I’m A Celeb winners react to this year’s final result

Spoilers ahead!

Former winners of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! have been sharing their honest reactions to this year’s winner.

Last night, retired Lioness footballer Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle, following an incredible three-week stint on the reality show. The 35-year-old’s success comes just four months after she made history with the England women's football team, when they won the Euros for the very first time.

During Jill’s coronation, presenters Ant and Dec noted that in total, the final episode of the series gained around 12 million votes from its viewers, and that the majority of them went to Jill.

After the winner was revealed, a few of I’m A Celebrity’s former royals took to social media to express their delight at Jill’s win.

“A lioness, an inspiration and a Queen,” penned former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson, who won I’m A Celebrity back in 2015.

“Well done @jillscottjs8- you absolutely smashed it mate! A gift of a camp mate and a joy to watch!”, the 35-year-old gushed.

“You've done the north east proud,” Vicky continued, as Jill hails from Sunderland. “Welcome to the jungle royal family lass.. You are a bloody unbelievable addition!”.

The winner of I’m A Celebrity’s 2020 series, author Giovanna Fletcher, also took to Instagram to share her own congratulations to Jill. Giovanna was the first of two winners to be crowned on I’m A Celebrity’s set in Wales, when the location of the show had to be changed during the Covid pandemic.

“What a year for @jillscottjs8! So thrilled that she’s the new @imacelebrity QUEEN OF THE JUNGLE!”, Giovanna exclaimed.

“From day one she used her leadership skills and showed what an amazing team player she is by supporting those around her. Not only that, her beautiful personality shone through from the off,” the 37-year-old mum-of-three continued.

“She’s blooming hilarious, gracious, kind, encouraging, endearing, cheeky and totally loveable… THIS is an idol and someone our children should look up to. I’d give her my crown if I could!”, Giovanna joked.

We’re sending Jill many congratulations on her very deserved win!