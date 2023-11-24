Pass the remote: This heartwarming rom-coms is on the telly tonight

We couldn’t be more glad it’s Friday!

After the upsetting news stories over the past few days, we’re looking forward to taking some time over the weekend to unwind.

One of our favourite ways to relax and chill out is to stick on a heartwarming film. Luckily for us, RTÉ2 is treating us to one of our favourites!

Credit: Columbia Pictures

Tonight, the broadcaster will be showcasing one of our favourite modern rom-coms, Made of Honour.

If you are unfamiliar with this hit from 2008, the movie stars Patrick Dempsey as Tom, a proud bachelor who has no intention of settling down.

When he eventually realises that he is in love with his best friend Hannah (played by Michelle Monaghan), Tom can’t wait to share his feelings for her – but just as he is about to do so, she drops the bombshell that she is engaged to be married.

Credit: Columbia Pictures

When Hannah later asks Tom to be her maid of honour, he accepts with a secret, heavy heart. However, he quickly sees this as a golden opportunity to spend more time with Hannah, convince her to call off the wedding, and eventually tell her he is in love with her.

Will Tom be successful, or will Hannah go through with her wedding to wealthy Scottish stud Colin?

Made of Honour airs tonight (November 24) on RTÉ2 at 9:40pm.