SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Pass the remote: This heartwarming rom-coms is on the telly tonight

by

We couldn’t be more glad it’s Friday!

After the upsetting news stories over the past few days, we’re looking forward to taking some time over the weekend to unwind.

One of our favourite ways to relax and chill out is to stick on a heartwarming film. Luckily for us, RTÉ2 is treating us to one of our favourites!

Credit: Columbia Pictures

Tonight, the broadcaster will be showcasing one of our favourite modern rom-coms, Made of Honour.

If you are unfamiliar with this hit from 2008, the movie stars Patrick Dempsey as Tom, a proud bachelor who has no intention of settling down.

When he eventually realises that he is in love with his best friend Hannah (played by Michelle Monaghan), Tom can’t wait to share his feelings for her – but just as he is about to do so, she drops the bombshell that she is engaged to be married.

Credit: Columbia Pictures

When Hannah later asks Tom to be her maid of honour, he accepts with a secret, heavy heart. However, he quickly sees this as a golden opportunity to spend more time with Hannah, convince her to call off the wedding, and eventually tell her he is in love with her.

Will Tom be successful, or will Hannah go through with her wedding to wealthy Scottish stud Colin?

Made of Honour airs tonight (November 24) on RTÉ2 at 9:40pm.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.