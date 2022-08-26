Pass the remote! 7 great films on the telly this weekend

Do you have no plans to go out this weekend? Are you struggling to think of something to watch tonight? Well, we’ve got you covered!

We’ve scoured the TV listings for this weekend and picked out our favourite films that will be on the silver screen over the next few days. From rom-coms and action films, to comedy and classic favourites, you’ll find a little bit of everything in our list.

Check out our top picks for what to watch this weekend:

Taken 2 – Friday 9:35pm, RTÉ1

Liam Neeson returns as former CIA agent Bryan Mills, who gets trapped in a dangerous situation with his ex-wife when they are both kidnapped and taken hostage by a brutal crime gang in Albania.

Maid in Manhattan – Friday 9:30pm, RTÉ2

Jennifer Lopez plays Marisa, a maid who works in a luxurious Manhattan hotel. Marisa’s life gets turned upside down when she crosses paths with wealthy politician Chris (Ralph Fiennes), who mistakes her for one of the hotel’s residents and ends up falling in love with her.

Sliding Doors – Friday 10:40pm, BBC1

After being fired from her job, Helen (Gwyneth Paltrow) begins to experience her life through a parallel universe, in which she discovers that one split second really can change everything, and alter the course of your life forever.

21 Jump Street – Friday 10:45pm, ITV

In this 2012 comedy, best friends and police officers Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) are forced to relive their high school years when they go undercover as students to bust the school’s drug ring.

My Best Friend’s Wedding – Saturday 6:55pm, E4

When Julianne (Julia Roberts) finds out that her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) is getting married, she makes a plan to stop the wedding and declare her love for him.

About a Boy – Sunday 9pm, RTÉ2

Charismatic bachelor Will (Hugh Grant) gets a chance to experience fatherhood for the first time when he meets troubled 12-year-old Marcus (Nicholas Hoult), and begins to befriend and help the young boy.

The Devil Wears Prada – Sunday 8pm, E4

Aspiring journalist Andy (Anne Hathaway) gets more than she bargained for when she lands an assistant job at New York’s top fashion magazine, led by ruthless editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).