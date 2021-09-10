Pass the popcorn! What to watch on Netflix this weekend

And just like that, summer was over. Yes, sadly the weather has taken a turn for the worse, but look on the bright side — we now have an excuse to get incredibly comfy and cosy on the couch all weekend long!

To help keep us happy and entertained, Netflix has just added a stellar list of new shows and movies to the streaming service, perfect for a good, old binge session.

So stick the kettle on, grab the popcorn and put your feet up — here’s everything new to Netflix this weekend.

Worth

Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses.

On the Verge

On the Verge, written by the heartwarming words of Julie Delpy (2 Days In Paris, Before Sunrise), brings us a comedy set in the crazy world of LA. We dive into the lives of four women that are ‘on the verge’,

The Circle: Season 3

A fresh crew of flirts, fibbers and honest allies join the Circle — and navigate new twists and turns — in hopes of winning this season’s cash prize.

Lucifer: The Final Season

Lucifer scored the promotion, but does he really want the job? Plus, Chloe prepares to give up detective work, Amenadiel joins the LAPD, and more.

Into the Night: Season 2

After finding refuge deep underground, the passengers contend with a flurry of new crises — and rising tensions with their military hosts.

Kate

Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

This unflinching series documents the 9/11 terrorist attacks, from al-Qaida's roots in the 1980s to America's forceful response, both at home and abroad.

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

A limited series on the first-ever all-civilian mission into space. This September, four civilians will launch into space for a multi-day trip orbiting Earth, targeting approximately a 575km orbit, flying farther from Earth than any human since Hubble.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

For three pivotal years, Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X forged a brotherhood that would not only change both men but change the world. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali tells the extraordinary story behind the friendship —and the ultimate falling out— of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century.