Pass the popcorn! Our top 5 film picks on the telly this weekend

Pat yourself on the back, you’ve earned it – you’ve made it to the weekend!

Now that the hard working week is over, we think you should enjoy some relaxation over the weekend, and what better way to relax than with a fresh bowl of popcorn and an amazing film?

Luckily, there is a fantastic selection of flicks on the silver screen this weekend? Whether you plan to enjoy a movie by yourself or with your loved ones, we guarantee that there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

So, check out our selection of the top 5 films that are on the telly this weekend. Go on, you know you want to:

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Friday 9:40pm, RTÉ2)

Lily James stars in this heartwarming film as Juliet Ashton, an unmotivated author in London in 1946, who is struggling to break free from the cycle of writing detective novels. When Juliet receives an interesting letter from a farmer in Guernsey inviting her to meet his literary society members, her curiosity piques. However, when she arrives on the island, she discovers a story much more fascinating than she ever could’ve imagined.

Bridget Jones’ Baby (Friday 10pm, Channel 5)

The final part of the Bridget Jones trilogy! Bridget (Renée Zellweger) is once again single, and, now in her 40s, is wondering if she’ll ever find her happily ever after. After two whirlwind encounters with her ex Mark (Colin Firth) and handsome American stranger Patrick (Patrick Dempsey), Bridget ends up falling pregnant, with no clear idea of who the father is. When the two men find out about each other, they spend the entirety of Bridget’s pregnancy catering to her every need, in order to win her affections. Who will she choose?

The Blind Side (Saturday 9:25pm, RTÉ One)

Based on a true story, this inspiring Oscar-winning drama stars Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne, a mother who takes in a homeless teenager and vows to help him turn his life around. When she realises that Michael (Quinton Aaron) is a talented American football player, she begins coaching him to perfect his skills, and turns his education around so that he can gain a college scholarship.

The Bodyguard (Sunday 10pm, Channel 5)

A true classic! Kevin Cosner and the late Whitney Houston pair up in this 1992 romantic drama about a famous singer who hires an ex-Secret Service agent to be her personal bodyguard, after she begins receiving death threats from an obsessive stalker. However, things soon get complicated when the two begin to fall for each other. Will they have the perfect ending, or are they destined to fall apart?

Clueless (Sunday 9pm, Comedy Central)

What a throwback! This hit from the 1990s is a modern take on Jane Austen’s Emma. Wealthy high school student Cher uses her charm and popularity to boost an awkward new student’s popular status. However, life soon gets messy for Cher when her own powers in high school society begin to take a tumble, and to top it all off, she begins to have feelings for someone she definitely shouldn’t have feelings for. A perfect example of the chaoticness of being a teenager!